The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly has gotten off to a thrilling start. The action continued on Friday with one game going to overtime.

For the second straight game, the Florida Panthers ran away and hid from the Boston Bruins in their conference semifinal series. The Panthers led 4-0 early in the third period before the Bruins even got on the board. Boston cut the deficit to 4-2, but that was as close as the game would get. The Panthers salted away a Game 3 win with a couple late goals for a 6-2 final score.

Matthew Tkachuk added three assists to his postseason tally, and he's now up to 13 points in eight games played. On the Bruins' side of things, offense continues to be a struggle, and Brad Marchand didn't even record a shot on goal.

In the late game on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks went back and forth all game. Vancouver took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Connor McDavid found the back of the net for the first time in the series to even things at 3-3. In overtime, Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard got a friendly bounce off the stick of Canucks defenseman Ian Cole for the game-winning goal, and that series is tied 1-1 heading to Edmonton.

On Saturday night, the Carolina Hurricanes will try to avoid getting swept by the New York Rangers in Game 4. After that, the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will play a pivotal Game 3 in Denver with that series knotted at 1-1.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TNT, truTV

Game 5*: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Sunday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. | at BOS | TV: TBS, truTV

Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Saturday, May 11, 10 p.m. | at COL | TV: TNT, truTV

Game 4: | Monday, May 13, TBD | at COL | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Wednesday, May 15, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Sunday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: TBS, truTV

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, TBD | at EDM | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD



