The Edmonton Oilers hope to get their offense untracked and halve their deficit in the series when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Edmonton has had tremendous difficulty solving Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky thus far as it was outscored 7-1 while losing the first two games. It marks the first time the Oilers were limited to one goal over a two-game span since February 2022. Edmonton has averaged four goals while going 6-3 at home this postseason. The Panthers have yielded two goals or fewer in 12 of their last 13 contests.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Place is set for 8 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -137 favorite (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Oilers:

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -137, Florida +116

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+192)

EDM: The Oilers have been outscored 13-1 in the third period over their last nine games



FLA: The Panthers are 5-2 when trailing after one period this postseason



Why you should back the Oilers

Despite having its streak of 34 straight successful penalty kills snapped in the third period of Game 2, Edmonton is still superb when short-handed. The Oilers lead the NHL with a 93% success rate in the playoffs, the best mark in the league over a minimum of 15 games since the 1978 postseason, as opponents have gone 4-for-57 with the man advantage. Evan Rodrigues' tally at 12:26 of the third period on Monday ended Edmonton's run of consecutive contests without allowing a power-play goal at 11, two shy of the all-time record set in 2021 by the Montreal Canadiens.

Superstar center Connor McDavid and defenseman Evan Bouchard each recorded an assist in Game 2 and are closing in on spots in the record book. McDavid has registered 27 assists, four shy of the single postseason record set in 1988 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky, while Bouchard has notched 22 and needs three to match the mark for most in one playoff year by a blue-liner established in 1985 by Paul Coffey, who is another former Oiler and a current assistant coach of the team. The 27-year-old McDavid is the top scorer in the playoffs with 32 points and is eight shy of joining Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in history with 40 or more in one postseason. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Panthers

Florida is receiving a huge effort in the Stanley Cup Final from Rodrigues, who has beaten Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner on all three of his shots in the series. The 30-year-old center, who is in his first season with the Panthers, netted just three tallies in 17 games over the first three rounds of the playoffs - including two in Game 3 of the second-round matchup against the Boston Bruins. Rodrigues, who became the first player in franchise history to record a multi-goal performance in the Stanley Cup Final, entered this postseason with four goals in 16 career playoff contests.

The Panthers, who are 4-0 in best-of-seven series when winning the first two games, have allowed a total of six goals during their current five-game winning streak. Sergei Bobrovsky has turned aside all but one of Edmonton's 51 shots in the Final and has given up fewer than three goals in 12 of his last 13 outings. Sam Bennett notched an assist on defenseman Aaron Ekblad's empty-net tally on Monday to extend his point streak to five games. The 27-year-old center has landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests and 10 of 14 overall this postseason. See who to back at SportsLine.

