Brayden Point re-signs with Lightning on three-year deal worth $6.25 million annually

The Tampa Bay Lighting have re-signed Brayden point to a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $6.25 million, the team announced on Monday. The restricted free agent had been in negotiations with Tampa Bay all summer and the two parties eventually settled on an AAV that was a big step up from the team's last offer.

Lightning have re-signed Brayden Point to a three-year deal paying $6.75 M AAV. The Lightning came up more than a million a year from their last offer. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 23, 2019

Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois is relieved that the team was able to keep its young star, per NHL.com:

"We are very pleased to re-sign Brayden today. He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice. We look forward to getting Brayden back on the ice with his Lightning teammates as soon as possible."

The forward played 79 games last season, setting a personal career best in goals, assists and points. He clocked in with 41 goals, 92 points and 51 assists, ranking second on the team in goals and third in assists and points.

The 23-year-old topped the NHL in power-play goals coming in at 20, and with 35 power-play points he was tied for sixth in that category. He also got Stanley Cup Playoff experience, skating in four games and recording one goal.