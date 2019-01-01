Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds, line: 2019 Winter Classic picks, predictions from NHL expert who's 30-16

Historic Notre Dame Stadium will be the setting for the 2019 Winter Classic, the NHL's annual outdoor game held on New Year's Day. The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks are set to battle as the puck drops at 1 p.m. ET. After opening at -125, Boston is now listed at -152 (risk $152 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds. The Over-Under for goals is expected is set at six, up from an opening line of 5.5. Before making any Bruins vs. Blackhawks picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Winter Classic picks and predictions from David Kelly.

In the 2017-18 season alone, Kelly nailed 57 percent of his selections and $100 bettors who followed him profited $3,429. He also enters 2019 on a blistering 30-16 run on all his picks involving the Blackhawks.

Now he's studied the 2019 Winter Classic odds from every possible angle and has revealed his picks only over at SportsLine.

Kelly has considered the injury bug that has hit the Bruins recently as the calendar turns to 2019. Forward Brad Marchand has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and is considered questionable to play Tuesday. Even if he goes, he could be less than 100 percent. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has also been sidelined with a lower body injury. Add in a suspension for David Backes that will hold him out until Jan. 5, and the Bruins are missing several key pieces.

That's been a big factor in their struggles over the past few weeks, as they've dropped two of their last three and four of their last eight, pushing them significantly behind Tampa Bay and Toronto in the Atlantic Standings.

But the rebuilding Blackhawks might help the Bruins get back on the right track in the Winter Classic 2019.

Chicago lost starting goaltender Corey Crawford in mid-December to a concussion and he remains sidelined as the calendar turns to 2019. Collin Delia has been red-hot as his replacement, going 3-0 and giving up just 1.66 goals per game, but Chicago is turning to 14-year veteran Cam Ward on Tuesday. He gave up five goals in his last outing and is conceding 3.90 goals per game for the season.

He'll need to play one of his better games of the season for Chicago to get the upset, especially because the Blackhawks have been poor on the penalty kill this year, entering this matchup ranked 31st in the league (74.2 percent).

Kelly has evaluated all these factors, and he's leaning to the Over.

Who wins Blackhawks vs. Bruins? And what crucial X-factor makes one side a must-back on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Winter Classic you should be all over, all from a renowned NHL handicapper who is 30-16 on his Chicago picks, and find out.