The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs certainly has gotten off to a thrilling start. The action continued on Monday with two teams attempting to climb back into their respective series in the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche.

The New York Rangers had dominated the series up to this point, but the Hurricanes were able to flex their offensive muscles in Game 5. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the second period, but the Hurricanes bounced back with a masterful third period. Carolina piled on four third-period goals courtesy of Jordan Staal, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jordan Martinook, and Martin Necas, and took Game 5 by a 4-1 decision. The Hurricanes have now cut the series deficit to 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche had been victorious in Game 1, but were outscored 9-4 over the next two games against the Dallas Stars. The script ended up staying the same as the Stars put together an impressive offensive performance in Game 4. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston continued his sensation playoff performance with a pair of goals and an assist, while defenseman Miro Heiskanen tallied a goal and two assists in a dominant 5-1 victory. The Stars now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Second round

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (2) Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TNT

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (2) Boston Bruins

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Panthers 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 6, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 6, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Panthers 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 5*: | Tuesday, May 14, 7 p.m. | at FLA | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at FLA | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Avalanche 4, Stars 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 2: | Stars 5, Avalanche 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 5, Avalanche 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Wednesday, May 15, 8 | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Friday, May 17, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 19, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (2) Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: | Canucks 5, Oilers 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Oilers 4, Canucks 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 4, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Tuesday, May 14, 9:30 p.m. | at EDM | TV: ESPN

Game 5*: | Thursday, May 16, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TNT

Game 6*: | Saturday, May 18, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Monday, May 20, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD