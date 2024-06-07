The winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final belt won't just figuratively hold the NHL's title belt. Either the Edmonton Oilers or Florida Panthers will get their own championship belt as part of a new deal between the NHL and WWE.

On Friday, the WWE announced that it will create an officially licensed championship belt for the Stanley Cup winner. Those commemorative belts will be available for purchase at the official shops of both the NHL and WWE.

The WWE provided some more details about what to expect from the belt in a press release.

"Featuring custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of the winning team, the WWE legacy title belt prominently showcases the Stanley Cup, the oldest and one of the most coveted trophies to be awarded in sports," the announcement read.

This may not be WrestleMania, but the Stanley Cup Final is still a marquee matchup between two of the NHL's heaviest hitters. Connor McDavid leads a battle-tested Oilers team as they take on Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers, a team trying to finish the job after losing in the Final last year.

The Oilers and Panthers will begin their fight for the Cup, and the championship belt, on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. Before the puck drops on the final series of the 2023-24 season, check out our Stanley Cup predictions.