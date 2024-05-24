Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell announced his resignation on Friday after six years on the job. Assistant general manager Eric Tulsky has been promoted to interim general manager while the Hurricanes search for Waddell's replacement.

Waddell, 65, was promoted to general manager in 2018. Since then, Waddell has built Carolina into a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Under Waddell's watch, the Canes compiled an overall record of 238-130-44 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice.

In a statement, Waddell said he enjoyed his 10 years with the Hurricanes organization but noted that the time was right for a change -- "This morning, I spoke with (owner Tom Dundon) and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career. I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future."

After rebuilding the Hurricanes into one of the league's most formidable and consistent teams, Waddell will have plenty of opportunities elsewhere as he explores other options.

Tulsky, who will be taking Waddell's place in the interim, has been with the Hurricanes since 2014. One of the pioneers of modern analytics in hockey, Tulsky has served as Carolina's assistant general manager since 2020.