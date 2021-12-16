Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin continues to rewrite the NHL's record books. The 36-year-old left winger scored his 274th power-play goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, tying Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk for the most all-time.

To make the accomplishment even more impressive, Andreychuk played six more seasons than Ovechkin has.

Ovechkin's historic goal came at the 3:36 mark of the second period in Wednesday's Capitals-Blackhawks game in Chicago. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom assisted on the goal, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed it.

The goal was the first of five in a frenetic second period. Chicago answered with three goals of their own before Washington's Daniel Sprong scored in the final minute to cut the Blackhawks' lead to one.

Ovechkin, a three-time Hart Trophy winner and 12-time All-Star who led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018, is fourth on the all-time goals list. He needs only 17 goals to pass Jaromir Jagr for third all-time and an additional 35 to pass Gordie Howe for second.

A Russia native, Ovechkin has spent his entire 17-year NHL career in Washington. Ovechkin isn't slowing down despite his extended run in the league, however, as he came into Wednesday's game tied for second in goals (20), tied for fourth in assists (24) and ranked third in points (44).