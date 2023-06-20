The Philadelphia Flyers have unveiled new home and road uniforms for the 2023-24 season, both of which feature a burnt orange color. It marks the first time since 2010 that the organization has altered their uniforms in any capacity.

The new jerseys will also feature the franchise's first jersey path partner.

"This New Era of Orange is all about honoring our franchise's storied past while writing an exciting, new chapter of Flyers history," Flyers CEO and Governor Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "These new uniforms represent that sentiment perfectly with details to honor previous eras paired with a fresh, modern design. And there's no better company than Independence Blue Cross to be our first jersey patch partner! It is an organization that has meant so much to me personally and the entire Philadelphia region."

The team worked with Flyers season ticket holders, former players and broadcasters throughout the process of selecting these new uniforms.

The Flyers combined some past elements into these new uniforms to "form a modern adaptation" of the team's storied history.

The home jersey will feature a burnt orange color, a throwback to the Flyers teams of the 1980s and 1990s. A similar jersey was worn in the late 1990s when players like Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Mikael Renberg formed the Flyers' "Legion of Doom" line.

The burnt orange is featured on the arm and shoulder, as well as on the large player numbers for the team's away jerseys. The team will also sport burnt orange socks.

The bold striping along the shoulder and down the arms have been a key element in Flyers uniforms of the past. The numbers on the sleeve are a single-color design, which was a characteristic of the original 1967-70 uniforms. It's the first time in several decades that Philadelphia will have single-color numbers.

The Flyers also have a black horizontal stripe at the bottom of the their jerseys with black pants, which was first introduced in 1982. These new jerseys have a name-plate design that differs in color from the rest of the jersey. The Flyers are the league's only team that have a different color name-plate than their jersey.

The new uniforms are the latest in several changes that the franchise has made since the 2022-23 season came to a close.

The team hired former player Danny Briere as the team's general manager after he served in that post in an interim capacity after former general manager Chuck Fletcher was fired in March. The Flyers also hired Keith Jones as the team's new president as well adding former Flyers Patrick Sharp and LeClair to positions in the front office.

Shortly after becoming the permanent general manager, Briere made his first big splash as he traded defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a haul that included a 2023 first-round pick.