Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur rejoins Devils in front-office role as VP of business development

Martin Brodeur's executive career is apparently taking the opposite route from his playing days. The first-ballot Hall of Famer saw his contract as assistant GM for the St. Louis Blues run out this year, before he officially stepped down on Tuesday. Brodeur's next move will be to return to the New Jersey Devils as the vice president of business development. The team announced his return on Wednesday.

Welcome home, @MartinBrodeur! The 🐐 has been named the #NJDevils Executive VP of Business Development. https://t.co/7gFwf7LTow — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 29, 2018

Recognized as one of the best goalies of all time, Brodeur played 21 seasons with the Devils before appearing in seven games for the Blues. He won three Stanley Cups and four Vezina Trophies, retiring with a career save percentage of .912. Brodeur holds NHL records for wins, shutouts and playoff shutouts.

"It feels fantastic to be back home here in New Jersey," Brodeur said, via the Devils' announcement. "This unique opportunity will allow me to build on existing relationships in the business community and take on a new challenge in my career. I've been able to work in all facets of the game of hockey and have had a growing interest in the business surrounding the game. Working with [team president Hugh Weber] and his team will be beneficial for all of us. Over 20 years in New Jersey, I was lucky enough to make connections that I can now use to help the Devils grow, not only in this area but beyond."

The Devils made the playoffs last season, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. They'll open their season Oct. 6 against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.