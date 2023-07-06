Kings stay kings, especially in the case of Anze Kopitar, who just signed a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The contract will run through the 2025-26 season, which would be Kopitar's 20th with the franchise.

On Thursday, the Kings announced Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth a total of $14,000,000. That will kick in after his current contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Kopitar, who will be 36 years old when next season begins, is still one of the best two-way centers in the league. This past season, Kopitar led the Kings in scoring with 74 points and finished fifth in Selke Trophy voting.

In the team's official announcement, Kopitar said he wanted to remain in Los Angeles and help the franchise win its third Stanley Cup.

"Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I'm excited to extend my career here," Kopitar said in a statement. "I've been with this organization through it all and I know our group is close to achieving something special. I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again."

Kopitar, who has served as the Kings' captain since 2016, played a key role in the team's first two Stanley Cup runs in 2012 and 2014. In the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kopitar led the league in goals (8), assists (12) and points (20). Two years later, Kopitar led all postseason skaters with 21 assists and 26 points as he hoisted the Cup for the second time in three years.

With Kopitar in the mix through the 2025-26 season, he will get the chance to win at least one more Stanley Cup. The Kings are coming off a 104-point season, and they recently acquired Pierre Luc-Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles will be one of the favorites to win the Western Conference next season.