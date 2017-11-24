LOOK: New York Rangers unveil vintage jerseys for 2018 Winter Classic vs. Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres drew some rave reviews for the uniforms they'll be wearing for the 2018 Bridgestone Winter Classic, but the New York Rangers won't be looking too shabby themselves.

The team unveiled its uniforms Friday for the annual outdoor classic, and there's an argument to be made that they rival the Sabres' New Year's Day threads. Buffalo, of course, could stand to use its Winter Classic jerseys in place of its current sweaters because of the superior color scheme in the Jan. 1 design, but New York now has its own outfit to be proud of, complete with darker blue and old-fashioned lettering:

OFFICIAL look at the 2018 #NYR #WinterClassic jersey!!



Available at 3pm at the MSG Team Store @TheGarden in Chase Square.

Maybe the "N.Y." patch could be a little smaller, but it blends in nicely with the vintage look. The collar, unlike some of Adidas' new contemporary sweaters, also fits better without any separately colored patch surrounding the NHL logo.

If the Sabres get a gold star for their Winter Classic jerseys, the Rangers at least deserve a silver.