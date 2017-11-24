LOOK: New York Rangers unveil vintage jerseys for 2018 Winter Classic vs. Sabres
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
The Buffalo Sabres drew some rave reviews for the uniforms they'll be wearing for the 2018 Bridgestone Winter Classic, but the New York Rangers won't be looking too shabby themselves.
The team unveiled its uniforms Friday for the annual outdoor classic, and there's an argument to be made that they rival the Sabres' New Year's Day threads. Buffalo, of course, could stand to use its Winter Classic jerseys in place of its current sweaters because of the superior color scheme in the Jan. 1 design, but New York now has its own outfit to be proud of, complete with darker blue and old-fashioned lettering:
Maybe the "N.Y." patch could be a little smaller, but it blends in nicely with the vintage look. The collar, unlike some of Adidas' new contemporary sweaters, also fits better without any separately colored patch surrounding the NHL logo.
If the Sabres get a gold star for their Winter Classic jerseys, the Rangers at least deserve a silver.
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
Add a Comment