Minnesota Wild fire Bruce Boudreau as head coach
Boudreau was 57 games into his fourth season with the Wild
The Minnesota Wild fired head coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday. General manager Bill Guerin informed the coach of the team's decision in the morning. The team posted an announcement of the firing on Twitter, just 35 minutes after sending a celebratory Valentine's Day tweet.
Boudreau was 57 games into his fourth season as the Wild's head coach, which was the final year of his contract in that position (though he had two years left as a consultant for the team.) Even in a year where expectations for Minnesota's performance were low, Guerin determined that a 27-23-7 record with 61 points, good enough for sixth in the Central division and fifth in the Wild Card standings, was just not going to cut it.
Through his nearly four seasons with the team, Boudreau amassed a 158-110-35 record with 151 points and a points percentage of 57.9, the lowest average of the three stops in his career so far (it was 64.8% in Anaheim, and 67.2% in Washington.) The Wild made playoffs just twice under Boudreau, in his first two years with the team, and both times Minnesota ended up losing its first round matchup in five games. That gave the coach a worse postseason winning percentage than he had with either the Capitals or Ducks.
