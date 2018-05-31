NHL Playoffs 2018: Braden Holtby's save to preserve Capitals' win is worth watching on repeat
There's no way anyone -- even Holtby -- could do this again if they tried
The Washington Capitals won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final as a team. But no one deserves the spotlight after Wednesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights more than Braden Holtby.
The former Vezina Trophy winner has no shortage of career highlights in the net, and monumental playoff saves are prone to hyperbolic analysis. Without Holtby's logic-defying paddle move to thwart an Alex Tuch one-timer with 1:59 left in Game 2, however, Washington could've been headed toward a 0-2 series hole -- and the world could've been deprived of this year's most phenomenal goalie performance.
The Golden Knights were threatening to break the Caps' 3-2 lead late in Game 2 when Holtby leapt to his right, with his stick as the only thing between Tuch's fired puck and the back of the net, and somehow halted a Vegas comeback with not even inches to spare.
"He was the difference maker," NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradek said on CBS Sports HQ. "He made that just ridiculous paddle save with just under two minutes mins to go ... never gave up on it, got across, got the paddle on it and that was really all she wrote for the Vegas Golden Knights."
The incredible save by Holtby, who had 36 other stops and also denied a 5-on-3 power play for the Golden Knights on Wednesday night, is worth a look -- or 10:
