Star winger Patrik Laine has signed a four-year, $34.8 million contract extension to remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced Friday. Laine will make $8.7 million per season and is now signed with Columbus through the 2025-26 campaign.

"One of our priorities this summer was signing Patrik Laine to a contract extension. He is a special player, one of the truly elite goal scorers in the National Hockey League, and he has fit in extremely well with our group since his arrival," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is an integral part of the team we are building in Columbus, and we couldn't be happier that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket for the foreseeable future."

Laine is coming off a season in which he scored 26 goals and recorded 30 assists with the Blue Jackets. The 24-year old forward has been with the Blue Jackets since the franchise acquired him in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2020-21 season.

In his six NHL seasons, the Finnish import has tallied 176 goals and 151 assists in 407 career games. Since joining the Blue Jackets, his 0.76 goals-per-game are the fourth-highest in team history, behind only Artemi Panarin (1.06), Ray Whitney (0.93) and Rick Nash (0.81). Laine was originally selected by the Jets with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Now Laine will join star winger Johnny Gaudreau on the Blue Jackets' top line with Jack Roslovic likely centering the group. Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with Columbus earlier this month after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Calgary Flames.