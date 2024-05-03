Well, we're about to be treated to the first Game 7 of the 2024 NHL playoffs, and it'll be the Maple Leafs against the Bruins in Boston Saturday night. Toronto pulled out a 2-1 win Thursday night while Auston Matthews, the team's most prolific scorer, missed his second straight game with an illness.

Leafs right winger William Nylander scored both goals, including a breakaway with 2:13 left in the game to put Toronto ahead 2-0. Joseph Woll registered 22 saves for Toronto, who'll try to capture the series after falling behind in the series 3-1. Boston, meanwhile, has lost five straight close-out games dating back to last season when the heavily favored Bruins coughed up a 3-1 series lead to the Panthers, the team that will play the winner of this series. In the other Eastern Conference series, the Rangers and Hurricanes will play Game on Sunday in New York.

There are two Game 6s in the Western Conference Friday. The Canucks will look to close out the Predators in Nashville, while the Golden Knights will look to extend their season when they host the Stars in Las Vegas. The winner of the Canucks-Predators series will face the Oilers, and the winner of the Stars-Golden Knights series will take on the Avalanche.

The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.

Each series will be a best-of-seven format.

Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW

All times Eastern

(* if necessary)

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 | Recap

Game 7: | Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ABC

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, 10 p.m. | at VGK | TV: TNT

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TNT

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap