Sabres lock up All-Star winger Jeff Skinner with eight-year, $72 million extension

Less than a year after acquiring him in a package deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres have locked up star winger Jeff Skinner -- and made him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the process.

The 27-year-old Skinner scored a career-high 40 goals in his first season with Buffalo and would've likely been one of the top free agent forwards this summer, but the Sabres announced Friday night they've extended the 2019 All-Star with an eight-year, $72 million contract worth an average of $9 million per season.

Buffalo was the only team that could've offered Skinner an eight-year deal this offseason since they were his only club during the 2018-19 season, and while the former Hurricane standout's production waned in the final two months of his debut Sabres campaign, there is no denying his impact on the team's offense. Not only did Skinner post the most even-strength goals for a first-year Sabre in franchise history, but he also complemented star center Jack Eichel, who logged career bests in goals (28) and points (82).

With his $72 million deal, Skinner instantly becomes the third-highest-paid left winger in the game, behind only Alex Ovechkin and Jamie Benn. Of all players in the NHL, his $9 million per-year average ranks 12th, tied with P.K. Subban.

Originally the seventh overall pick of the 2010 draft, Skinner spent the first eight years of his NHL career with the Hurricanes, posting three 30-goal seasons and becoming the youngest player in any major sport to be named to an All-Star team. The 2010-11 Calder Trophy winner has yet to appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game but boasts 244 career goals in 661 games.