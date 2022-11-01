Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson had an historic night as he recorded a career-high six points (three goals, three assists) in a 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson's six points were tied for the second-most in a single game in franchise history behind only Gilbert Perreault, who registered seven points against the California Golden Seals in 1976.

It was just the second hat trick of Thompson's young career -- he also recorded three goals against the Colorado Avalanche last season. In addition, it marked the 10th multi-goal game of Thompson's career.

"He's a guy who can sort of take over a game and dominate," Skinner said. "He did that."

Monday's offensive onslaught was the most goals that the Sabres scored in a single game since they scored nine against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 3, 2018. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner, and Rasmus Asplund also netted goals for Buffalo in the victory.

Thompson opened the scoring just 3:08 into the game as he scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Skinner. The Sabres star center also added power-play goal in a second period in which Thompson displayed tremendous patience and snapped a shot home from right in the slot.

Buffalo registered three goals in the second period, including Thompson's third tally, and took a 4-2 lead. Over the final 20 minutes, the Sabres were able to outscore the Red Wings 4-1 to put the contest completely out of reach.

Thompson put a stamp on this game and continues to build off his breakout 2021-22 season in which he registered a career-high 38 goals. Through nine games this season, the 25-year old has a team-high 12 points with six goals and six assists.