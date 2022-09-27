Goaltender Spencer Knight has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers, according to an announcement from the team. Knight, coming off a strong rookie season, is now signed through the 2025-26 season.

"Spencer is a phenomenal goaltender, as well as an exceptional athlete and person," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a press release. "He has thrived in his professional career, dedicating himself to his training through his first two seasons with our organization. With this extension, we are excited about the present and future of Panthers goaltending."

Last season, Knight tallied a 19-9-3 record to go along with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage in 32 games. His 19 wins were the most by a rookie goaltender in team history. The 21-year-old keeper also recorded two shutouts and joined 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Roberto Luongo as the only rookie goalies in franchise history to post multiple shutouts.

Knight became the youngest netminder in team history to record a shutout, as he did so at just 20 years, 333 days old when he stopped 17 shots in a 3-0 Panthers win over the Ducks on March 18.

In 36 career games, Knight has accumulated a 23-9-3 record, a 2.74 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. Knight appeared in four games during the 2020-21 campaign and recorded wins in all of those starts while tallying a 2.32 goals-against-average.

Originally selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Knight split time with veteran netminder Sergei Bobrovsky throughout the 2021-22 season to form one of the NHL's most formidable goaltending tandems. Bobrovsky was tied for the league lead in wins (39) last season.