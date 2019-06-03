Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 22-10 run

The St. Louis Blues will look to rebound from a blowout loss when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final series in St. Louis on Monday. The Blues (45-28-9) are just 5-6 at home in the playoffs and 13-9 in the postseason, while the Bruins (49-24-9) are 14-6 in the playoffs, including a 7-2 mark on the road. Monday's game from the Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Boston has won nine of its last 10 games and is listed at -107 on the money line, (risk $107 to return $100) while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5.5 in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. You'll want to see the Stanley Cup Final 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Bruins vs. Blues picks of your own down.

The model has taken into account that goalie Tuuka Rask has been solid in net and has given the Bruins' defense a huge lift. He saved 27 of 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in Game 3 on Saturday and has 14 postseason victories. After posting a regular-season save percentage of .912, he has upped his game and has a .939 save percentage with two shutouts in the playoffs. Left wing Brad Marchand, one of the top Boston scorers all season with 100 points, continues to produce with 20 postseason points, including eight goals. He has a goal and an assist in the series.

Right wing David Pastrnak also continues to be a scoring threat with five goals and five assists over the past 10 games, including a goal in Game 3. This postseason, he has 17 points, including eight goals. Forward Charlie Coyle has been red hot, scoring a goal and adding an assist on Saturday. He has three goals and five assists over the past eight games and has 15 points, including eight goals in the postseason.

But just because Boston appears to be in control of the series doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line Monday.

That's because the Blues have been down before and have stormed back this postseason. In the conference finals, San Jose led St. Louis 2-1, but the Blues rallied for three straight wins to take the series. In the conference semifinals, St. Louis trailed Dallas 3-2, but won Game 6 in Dallas before winning Game 7 at Enterprise Center.

Left wing Jaden Schwartz has been a big reason for the Blues' success. He has 18 points this postseason, including 12 goals. He has scored four goals and three assists over the past nine games, including a three-goal performance against San Jose on May 19. Defenseman Colton Parayko, who scored a goal in Saturday's Game 3 loss, has been a spark for the Blues with one goal and four assists over the past seven games.

