The Dallas Stars revealed new "Blackout' jerseys on Wednesday and the look is... definitely unique. The team tweeted out photos and videos of the sweaters, saying they were "Inspired by Dallas. Designed for Texas."

The jerseys are black and a very bright neon green, which is a bold choice. The team website says they are going back to their roots with the design. Black was used as a primary color for the first two decades of the team's history, so the new jerseys put a modern twist on that.

The green used is called "Skyline Green" and is "inspired by one of the most iconic skylines in the world."

"The jersey design committee was tasked with finding a way to incorporate the heart of the city of Dallas and the spirit of Texas into a uniform," Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts.

This marks the first time that the "State of Texas mark" will be shown on the jersey crest, rather than just on the pants.

It is also the first time since 2006 that the team will enter a season with three options for jerseys. The jerseys, in partnership with Adidas, will be on sale starting on Thursday, October 29.

The new look had mixed reviews from fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions:

FC Dallas is showing support for the Stars.

A lot of people were comparing the jerseys to Monster Energy cans.

Fans also compared them to previous All-Star Game looks.

This season is inspired by the movie "Tron: Legacy."

Now they can even skate in the dark!

Here is another look at the jerseys:

Not everyone is hating though. A few fans are showing their love for the jerseys.