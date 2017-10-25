WATCH: Ducks' Kevin Bieksa drops Flyers' Radko Gudas with Superman punch

When you think of hockey players using creativity and unexpected moves to make the highlight reel, you probably don't often think of fighting. Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is here to change that.

Bieksa squared up with Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas during the first period of their game in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Both guys are pretty experienced at chucking knucks, so the tilt was bound to have some fireworks. Ultimately, though, it had only one firework -- this Superman punch from Bieksa.

Uh, was that a Superman punch or….? pic.twitter.com/TxA0BbXAy3 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 24, 2017

It's not the first time Bieksa has pulled that move, but it caught Gudas off guard, and the Philadelphia defenseman went down quick. Here's another look:

Kevin Bieksa superman punch pic.twitter.com/r8PZs3jchF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 24, 2017

The punch is a very good one, but let us not overlook the maniacal smirk Bieksa wore just before unleashing his fury on Gudas' chin.

All hockey players are a little crazy -- a fair assessment of people who wear boots with knives attached to the bottom as they fire vulcanized rubber at one another -- but Bieksa wearing a menacing grin before pulling off a UFC-style assault is wild even for hockey's standards.