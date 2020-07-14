Watch Now: Highlights: OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns ( 1:15 )

The NWSL became the first professional team sports league to return in the United States as the 2020 Challenge Cup started last month. The month-long, World Cup-style tournament is entering its knockout stage on Friday, and the bracket is set with all eight teams in the competition advancing to the win-or-go home portion of the schedule.

The North Carolina Courage won each of their four games in the preliminary stage, easily securing the tournament's top seed. The Courage will face the Portland Thorns in the quarterfinals. The Washington Spirit were the only other team to pick up multiple wins in the four-game preliminary round and earned the Challenge Cup's No. 2 seed. The full bracket can be found below.

Every match will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Here's a look at the quarterfinal schedule and the full knockout stage bracket.

Knockout stage schedule

Friday, July 17

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Saturday, July 18

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, July 22

Semifinal 1, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Semifinal 2, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sunday, July 26

Final, 12:30 p.m. (CBS and CBS All Access)

So who wins the NWSL Challenge Cup? And which long shot could stun the soccer world? Visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks for the NWSL Challenge Cup, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent!

Bracket