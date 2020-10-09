The National Women's Soccer League Fall Series is about a week away from ending, but not without a couple of exciting matchups on the horizon. The Portland Thorns will be on the road to face off OL Reign in another Cascadia rivalry game. It's the second and final time these two will meet in the Fall Series, so let's take a look at what you need to know for Saturday's showdown.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cheney Stadium -- Tacoma, Washington

TV: None | Live stream: Twitch

Storylines

OL Reign: The Reign are hosting their first home match of 2020. The team is coming off a bye week after a loss against the Thorns the week prior. The Reign dropped the match, 4-1 with the lone goal coming from second-year forward Bethany Balcer, who was recently called up to USWNT camp. The team has been looking to build off their Challenge Cup campaign, where they were adjusting to a new style of play implemented by first-year coach Farid Benstiti. Despite missing some players to short-term loan contracts overseas, the team has players it's looking to build upon in names like Balcer, Jasmyne Spencer, and Sofia Huerta. Veterans like Allie Long and Costa Rican International Shirley Cruz will be relied upon for both leadership and playmaking in this rivalry game.

Portland Thorns FC: The Thorns are currently sitting on top of the league standings and are in the best position to run away with the top prize in the Community Shield. They remain undefeated in the Fall Series and a win over OL Reign would help them retain their top position. Portland is coming off a draw against Utah Royals FC where it played from behind to equalize, 1-1. It was the team's first Fall Series match on the road after going a win streak at home. The team has welcomed the return of rookie forward Morgan Weaver who was nursing a minor injury to start the Fall Series. The forward core of Simone Charley and Sophia Smith could see more time together in this match. It'll likely be the league veterans leading the way on the pitch during this match with Angela Salem, Lindsey Horan, Christine Sinclair and Rocky Rodriguez.

Game prediction

Thorns continue to get results with a game on the road that typically has minor travel implications. Pick: Thorns 2, Reign 1