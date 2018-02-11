2018 Olympics Women's Hockey: Medals, TV schedule, Sunday results, group standings

The U.S. women's hockey team actually trailed Finland after one period in its Olympics opener on Sunday. That's unusual for the U.S. women. It didn't last, as the U.S. came back to win 3-1.

The women's hockey tournament began Saturday and runs in Pyeongchang through Feb. 21, when both the gold and bronze medal games will take place.

Even though the NHL didn't send its players to the Olympics this year, the women's ice hockey tournament will still feature the very best the world has to offer.

Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the format, tournament, group standings, and full schedule.

(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)

Sunday's results

USA 3, Finland 1 (recap)

(recap) Canada 5, Russia 0 (recap)

Format

Group A will feature the top four teams based on the 2016 IIHF World Ranking -- the United States, Canada, Finland and Olympic Athletes from Russia -- with each of them automatically earning a spot in the elimination round. Group B will feature the remaining four teams in the tournament, including a unified Korean team that has representatives from both North Korea and South Korea, with only the top two teams qualifying for the elimination. round.

USA defenseman Emily Pfalzer (8) sets up in front of the goalie during a training session. USATSI

After each team competes in three preliminary round games (one against each other team in their group), the top two teams in the Group A table will receive a first-round bye in the medal round -- automatically advancing them to the semifinal round. In the quarterfinal round, the third-place team from Group A will play the second-place team in Group B, while the fourth-place team in Group A plays the top team in Group B. The quarterfinal winners will advance to face the top two teams in Group A, while the two quarterfinal losers will play the bottom two teams in Group B in a classification round that determines places five through eight in the tournament standings.

TV and Stream

The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. NBC Sports Live Extra is where you'll be able to stream all the matches live. This post will be updated with specific listings as the tournament nears.

Tables and Results

Group A GP W OTW OTL L GD PTS Canada 1 1 0 0 0 +5 3 USA 1 1 0 0 0 +2 3 Finland 1 0 0 0 1 -2 0 Olympic Athletes from Russia 1 0 0 0 1 -5 0

Group B GP W OTW OTL L GD PTS Switzerland 1 1 0 0 0 +8 3 Sweden 1 1 0 0 0 +1 3 Japan 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Korea 1 0 0 0 1 -8 0

Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages.

(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)