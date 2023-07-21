Lionel Messi is expected to play on Friday when Inter Miami faces Cruz Azul at home in the League Cup, a tournament between clubs from MLS and Liga MX. Messi decided to make the move to MLS and join Inter Miami in June and officially trained for the first time as a member of the club on Tuesday. He will join an Inter Miami side that has the fewest points in the MLS standings, while Cruz Azul is the only team in Liga MX that has yet to record a point through the first three matches of the season. Messi's debut is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Messi considered making a return to Barcelona, where he spent most of his career before joining Paris Saint-Germain for the last two seasons. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best players in history, scoring more than 800 career goals over nearly two decades. Messi is coming off a win in the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, scoring seven goals and breaking the record for most matches played at the World Cup (26).

Of course, many fans best know Messi for his success as the star of Argentina's national team. He capped a remarkable international run by leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022. Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

