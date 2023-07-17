Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey was unveiled Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale in front of his new fans at Inter Miami. Now, one of the most recognizable names in soccer history will make his MLS debut for Inter Miami on Thursday, July 21 in the League Cup against Cruz Azul. The international star follows the footsteps of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Kaká, Wayne Rooney and others who have come stateside following successful careers abroad. Messi's debut is just around the corner and you can get the Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey right here.

Fanatics

Messi's storybook career includes a long and successful run at Barcelona in La Liga from 2004-21. He totaled 520 appearances and 474 total goals during that stretch, guiding Barcelona to 35 major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League titles. He didn't find quite as much individual success at Paris Saint-Germain the past two seasons, but he did gain some footing in 2022-23 and scored 16 goals, all while helping PSG earn two major trophies during his stint.



Of course, many fans best know Messi for his success as the star of Argentina's national team. He capped a remarkable international run by leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022. Messi is a two-time FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner -- claiming that both in 2022 and in 2014 when Argentina finished second.

His arrival in Miami has already caused a stir and Inter Miami owners Beckham and Jorge and Jose Mas are hoping for a major impact for the struggling club. Inter Miami are last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 18 points. However, with the playoffs not until October, the arrival of Messi and former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could be enough to boost the club into the postseason mix.

Fanatics is giving Inter Miami fans plenty of options to celebrate Messi's arrival, including home and away jerseys, shirts and more. They're available in multiple colors, sizes and for men, women and children. You can see all the Lionel Messi jerseys right here.

Ready to get the brand-new Lionel Messi Inter Miami jersey today? See the newly-launched Lionel Messi jerseys today ahead of his MLS debut. Shop now.