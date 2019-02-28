2019 MLS rankings: Where the defending champs stack up with other playoff hopefuls

The 2018 MLS season ended with Atlanta United defeating the Portland Timbers 2-0 in MLS Cup in December. But the page has quickly turned with the league starting back up this weekend. With the arrival of FC Cincinnati, there are now 24 teams and the 2019 season is one of the most highly-anticipated in league history. There's an influx of new coaches, stars from abroad and more. Here are all 24 teams ranked from contenders to pretenders.

MLS Cup final contenders

1. Atlanta United: The reigning champs will look a bit different in 2019. Miguel Almiron is now at Newcastle and coach Tata Martino is the Mexico national team boss. Pity Martinez is quite the player, and Atlanta starts in first because it won the title in December.

2. New York Red Bulls: A real chance here to make the final because of what others around them have lost. Replacing Tyler Adams won't be easy, but the foundation is there to finish first in the Eastern Conference again.

3. Sporting Kansas City: As consistent as they come. Sporting won't blow you away, but their chemistry and fight makes them a contender more often than not. Expect them to compete to win the Western Conference.

4. Los Angeles Galaxy: Guillermo Barros Schelotto has some holes to fill, but when you have Zlatan Ibrahimovic, anything can happen. Sebastian Lletget is looking sharp as well, and the Galaxy could make the leap from missing the playoffs to finishing in the top two of the conference.

5. Portland Timbers: Diego Valeri is one of the best in the league, but there are concerns about consistency at the No. 9 position. This is a playoff team that needs to do a better attacking on set pieces to push for a high seed.

Locks for playoffs

6. Seattle Sounders FC: An aging team who lost central midfielder Osvaldo Alonso. Seattle should make the playoffs, and Stefan Frei is one of the very best goalkeepers in the league.

7. LAFC: A fine first season should only see them improve. LAFC went 16-9-9 to finish third in the West, but the defense has to find stability. The team conceded 52 goals whereas other playoffs teams conceded an average of 44 goals. Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela are both stars in attack.

8. D.C. United: With Wayne Rooney, Lucho Acosta and Paul Arriola, D.C.'s attack should be in great shape. This team is trending in the right direction after Rooney helped carry the team to the playoffs. Some are saying a contender to win it all, but that feels a bit premature.

A step back from last season

9. New York City FC: I think this team takes a massive step back because of David Villa's departure. Replacing his 20 goals a season and his creativity won't be easy. Others, like Maxi Morales, have to step up like never before.

10. Columbus Crew SC: Caleb Porter is a fine manager and he's going to get his team to grind out results, but Columbus is going to miss Gregg Berhalter, at least initially. The new United States men's national team coach was always so organized, encouraged his team to play wide and get forward, and his tactics worked so well with the base of players that he had. Porter has a tough job ahead.

Fringe playoff contenders

11. Real Salt Lake: It made the playoffs, but RSL's defense is just so poor. If they can limit the mistakes at the back, they can make it back to the dance. That said, the conference is much improved and it will be difficult for this team to win 14 games. Borderline playoff team.

12. Toronto FC: On paper, this team should be in the playoffs. But last season was a disaster. Sebastian Giovinco's departure leaves a huge hole in the final third, especially from set pieces. Don't be shocked if Toronto sneaks in, but it probably won't make much noise beyond that.

13. FC Dallas: A new coach in Luchi Gonzalez, FC Dallas is another playoff team hoping to keep things going. Reggie Cannon is a rising star on defense, and their expectations should be once again to qualify for the postseason.

14. Philadelphia Union: Marco Fabian is a fantastic signing for them. The Mexican international will make the Union forget they lost C.J. Sapong because he'll score, he'll set up players and he can get Philadelphia back into the playoffs. Getting Alejandro Bedoya back to his best will be key.

Outside looking in

15. Chicago Fire: Djordje Mihailovic looks like quite the player in the midfield and has what it takes to crack the USMNT roster. Bastian Schweinsteiger can still contribute, but this team only won eight games a season ago and didn't get much better.

16. Montreal Impact: Middle of the road with a 34-year-old Ignacio Piatti leading the way. Unlikely to push for a playoff spot like last season due to everyone else improving more on paper.

17. Houston Dynamo: Houston can put away some goals, but defensively, especially in the midfield, it needs help. Mauro Manotas is going to need another 20-goal campaign to keep this team within striking distance of the playoffs.

18. FC Cincinnati: Welcome to the dance, FC Cincinnati. MLS' newest club joins and they are ready to roll. Getting striker Fanendo Adi could prove huge because he's a consistent player in front of goal and in his prime. Great fan base will show up.

19. New England Revolution: New England finished in eighth place last season in the East. Brad Friedel has managed to win just seven of his 22 games in charge. At that rate, it'll miss the playoffs again. This is a make-or-break season.

20. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Considerably less exciting with Alphonso Davies now at Bayern Munich. There is quality, but not nearly enough to make much noise. The defense has to play more sound.

21. Minnesota United FC: In its first two years, Minnesota averaged 70 goals conceded per season. There's plenty of pressure on Darwin Quintero, but he doesn't have enough around him.

22. Orlando City SC: I love the signing of Nani and think he could be an MVP candidate. But this team feels far away from contending. It had just 43 goals in 34 games last season and lost 18 games. Nani should help, but unlikely to make playoffs.

23. Colorado Rapids: The worst goal-scoring team in the league didn't do enough to improve in the final third. The Rapids' 36 goals in 34 matches won't ever cut it, and it isn't likely to score many more goals this season. So much for a fun final season for Tim Howard.

24. San Jose Earthquakes: It was quite the shock San Jose landed Matias Almeyda as coach, but the very limited budget hasn't allowed him to boost this squad. Failing to properly improve a squad who won just four of 34 matches? No magic can fix that.