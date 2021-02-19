Liverpool and Everton have played to 24 draws over the years, the most in English Premier League history. In fact, five of the last seven meetings between the rivals have failed to produce a winner. The sides hope a victor will be determined for just the second time in five matchups when Liverpool hosts Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Reds are looking to end their three-game slide in the Premier League, while Everton attempts to avoid a third consecutive setback.

Liverpool vs. Everton spread: Liverpool -1.5

Liverpool vs. Everton over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Everton money line: Liverpool -210, Everton +575

LIV: Liverpool has as many losses in its last eight Premier League matches (five) as it totaled over 72 matches in 2019 and 2020

EVER: Everton has won only one of its last six league games

Top predictions for Liverpool vs. Everton

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Saturday's rivalry between Liverpool and Everton. After a stretch of three meetings in which a total of one goal was scored, the sides have had much more success finding the net. They combined for seven tallies in their showdown in December 2019 and, following a scoreless draw, scored two apiece in their most recent matchup on Oct. 17. Liverpool has been held without a goal only once in its last seven overall matches, producing at least two in four of those contests.

The Reds are led offensively by Mohamed Salah, who is first in the Premier League with 17 goals in 23 matches. The 28-year-old Egyptian has scored 24 times in 34 overall games this season, while Sadio Mane has 11 tallies in 31 outings. Everton has produced just one goal in two games without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the team's leading scorer (18 goals in 25 matches) could return from his hamstring injury, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Saturday.

