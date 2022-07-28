CBS Sports Network will air all four matches of the 2022 AMOS Women's French Cup beginning in August. Established in 2017, the annual tournament has featured top European sides for years. This time around, the tournament will feature Barcelona (Primera División), Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga), Manchester United (Barclays Women's Super League) and Paris Saint-Germain (Division 1 Féminine).

The four sides will compete in a semifinal format beginning Aug. 16, with the championship game and third-place match taking place on Aug. 19. All matches will be played at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse, France.

All four clubs will be in preseason form as the completion kicks off, and will enter the tournament off impressive accolades with their franchises. Many of the players are currently playing during the UEFA Women's Euro in England.

Barcelona have won seven league titles, nine Copas de la Reina, two Spanish Supercups and one UEFA Women's Champions League, and has reached the UEFA Women's Champions League final in three of the last four seasons. Paris Saint-Germain have reached the UEFA Women's Champions League final twice and has clinched one Division 1 championship and three French Cups in its history. Manchester United have earned top four finishes consecutively since 2018. Bayern Munich have earned four Frauen-Bundesliga titles.

You can find all the info on how to watch the matches below:

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 12 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Third-place match

Friday, Aug. 19

Bayern/Barcelona loser vs. PSG/Man United loser, 12 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Final

Friday, Aug. 19

Bayern/Barcelona winner vs. PSG/Man United winner, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)