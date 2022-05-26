One team will lift the Champions League trophy on Saturday when Liverpool and Real Madrid collide in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris. Liverpool is looking to pull off a treble of trophies -- FA Cup, the Champions League and the EFL Cup -- something that hasn't been done by any team since Manchester United in 1999. Meanwhile, Real Madrid can add to its record 13 Champions League titles with a victory on Saturday. Saturday's match is a rematch of the 2018 final, which Real Madrid won, 3-1.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Liverpool is listed as a +100 favorite (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Real Madrid is a +255 underdog. A 90-minute draw is +270, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Real Madrid vs. Liverpool picks or UEFA Champions League final predictions, you must see what renowned soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-105)

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid money line: Liverpool +100, Real Madrid +250, Draw +270

LIV: Liverpool has scored two or more goals in three of its last four fixtures across all competitions

RM: Real Madrid has recorded a shutout in two of its last three games



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have the best scorer in the Premier League -- and maybe the world -- in Mohamed Salah. The three-time winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot, Salah finished tied for the league-lead with 23 goals this season. He also passed out 13 assists, which also led the league.

In addition, Liverpool has been unstoppable recently. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 18 matches across all competitions with 14 wins and nine clean sheets. They've outscored their opponents 38-14 during that stretch. Their last loss came on March 8.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has had a knack for finding the back of the net in Champions League play. The 34-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in this Champions League campaign, which is just two shy of the all-time record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013-14. Benzema also has 86 career Champions League goals, which is third most all-time.

In addition, Los Blancos have owned the recent meetings against Liverpool. Since 2009, Real Madrid has four wins and one draw in five matches against the Reds. The draw came in the most recent matchup, in the second leg of last season's Champions League quarterfinals, in which Real Madrid held a 3-1 lead in aggregate.

