The Major League Soccer All-Stars will take on Arsenal on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., for the league's mid-summer event. The MLS All-Stars are comprised of 28 players, 12 of which were voted in, 14 are coach's picks and two are commissioner picks. FC Cincinnati, the top team in the league, have three players on the roster, including Luciano Acosta, the second-leading scorer in the league. Arsenal will feature their top four scorers from last season, including midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field. Arsenal are listed at -250 (risk $250 to win $100) on the money line, while the MLS All-Stars are +600. A draw would return +390 in the latest MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any 2023 MLS All-Star Game predictions, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has set his sights on the 2023 MLS All-Star Game and just locked in his MLS picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal:

MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal over/under: 3.5 goals

MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -250, MLS All-Stars +600, Draw +390

MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-110)

MLS: The MLS All-Stars have three players on the roster who have scored 12 or more goals in 2023

ARS: The Gunners hold a 1-0 lead in the series, having beaten the MLS All-Stars 2-1 in 2016

Why you should back Arsenal

Odegaard led Arsenal in scoring last season, with 15 goals and eight assists in 37 appearances, all starts. He took 91 shots, including 29 on target. He will be entering his fourth season with Arsenal, including 2020-2021, when he was on loan from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old had seven goals in 36 matches in 2021-2022, and has 23 goals in his first 87 matches with the side.

Also powering the offense is 22-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli. In 36 appearances, including two as a substitute, Martinelli scored 15 goals and added five assists. He took 75 shots, including 28 on net. He is entering his fifth season with Arsenal, and has 26 goals in 93 career appearances with the side.

Why you should back the MLS All-Stars

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC has scored a league-high 13 goals and has eight assists. He has taken 88 shots, including 37 on target. He has been a scoring machine for Nashville for the past three seasons. In 2022, he scored 23 goals and added 11 assists in 31 games, including 28 starts. In 103 career games for Nashville, Mukhtar has scored 56 goals and added 35 assists.

Acosta, 29, is tied with Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC for second in goals scored in MLS with 12. He also has eight assists in 22 games played, including 20 starts. He has taken 57 shots, including 29 on target. This is his third season with FC Cincinnati. He had 10 goals and 19 assists on 62 shots, including 22 on target in 2022. He began his MLS career with D.C. United in 2016, where he spent four seasons.

How to make 2023 MLS All-Star Game picks

Sutton has taken a close look at the 2023 MLS All-Star game and locked in a pair of best bets, one of which offers a plus-money payout.

