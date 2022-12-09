The United States women's national team will play their first matches in 2023 on home soil in February as they host the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday. The tournament is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16-22 and Brazil, Canada, and Japan will join the USWNT in the eighth annual event. Each of the four nations have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The USWNT will kick off their 2023 calendar year in New Zealand for their annual January camps. The U.S. was recently drawn into Group E for the World Cup and their entire group stage is set to take place in New Zealand. The six-day training camp will conclude with a two-game series on Jan. 17-20 against the World Cup co-host.

As the 2023 SheBelieves Cup follows the January camp, the USWNT is set to face other World Cup competitors. Concacaf rivals Canada are ranked No. 6 in the world and are reigning Olympic gold medalists and runners-up in the Concacaf W Championship. Brazil are ranked No. 9 and are the current Copa Feminina champions, while Japan are ranked No. 11 and runners-up in the AFC Women's Cup.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 16

Japan vs. Brazil, 4 p.m.

USA vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

USA vs. Japan, 3:30 p.m.

Brazil vs. Canada, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Canada vs. Japan, 4 p.m.

USA vs. Brazil, 7 p.m.

What to know

SheBelieves Cup began in 2016 and the eighth edition of the tournament will return to a three-venue format after the 2021 series was hosted in Orlando due to COVID-19 protocols. The 2023 tournament will begin in Orlando's Exploria Stadium once more before moving along to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex., and it will conclude at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Each of the four nations will play each other once, and the round-robin style competition will crown a champion based on total points between the four teams. The USWNT have won five SheBelieves Cup trophies over the years, and head coach Vlatko Andonovksi has earned most titles (3) as a manager. Andonovski will name a roster for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup closer to the tournament.

"The first five games of the 2023 schedule will all be against teams playing in the World Cup and we expect to confirm a few more matches against top opponents before we go to New Zealand during the summer. We love the SheBelieves Cup for the world class competition it brings, the format that helps replicate group play at a World Cup and the overall meaning that it has for our team and women's sports," said Andonovski in a release.

"Obviously, you get more rest days in a World Cup, but managing a roster with three games over seven days against teams with three very different styles of play is really good preparation for us as we continue to grow as a team towards next summer."

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will mark five months till the 2023 World Cup. The international tournament is scheduled to begin July 20 and a new expanded format will feature 32 teams for the first time.