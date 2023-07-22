Three group stage matches are set to take place on Sunday in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The second game of the day features Portugal and The Netherlands battling in Group E. The two sides are in the same group as the United States and Vietnam, and this is the first match of the tournament for both. Dunedin Stadium hosts the action in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Netherlands as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) in its latest Netherlands vs. Portugal odds. Portugal are the +550 underdogs, a draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Portugal vs. Netherlands picks or World Cup predictions, be sure to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Netherlands vs. Portugal and locked in his women's World Cup picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines for Portugal vs. Netherlands:

Netherlands vs. Portugal money line: NED -215, Draw +320, POR +550

Netherlands vs. Portugal spread: Netherlands -1.5 (+140)

Netherlands vs. Portugal over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Portugal picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Netherlands

Lieke Martens and Netherlands are in strong form, with strong pedigree and more experience than Portugal. Martens has scored in four of the last five games with the national team, and she was named as FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017 as well as UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2016-17. Martens is flanked by Lyon star Danielle van de Donk, and Portugal's back line is known to be vulnerable to high-level scoring chances.

Netherlands ranks in the top 10 in FIFA world rankings, and the side reached the World Cup final in 2019. Netherlands are also 7-0-1 all-time against Portugal, out-scoring the opponent by 14 goals in eight games. During qualifying, Netherlands were utterly dominant, scoring 31 goals and allowing only three across eight matches. That was followed by strong play in friendlies, including a combined 9-1 advantage in wins over Belgium and Poland before the World Cup. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Portugal

Portugal are making their World Cup debuts after a strong qualifying period. Portugal lost only twice in 13 qualifying matches, with both losses coming at the hands of Germany, a two–time World Cup-winning side. Portugal earned their bid to the World Cup with a win over Cameroon, when Carole Costa found the back of the net to clinch the victory. Then, Portugal battled England to a draw in a friendly this month, and the club has real talent with Kika Nazareth, Jessica Silva, and Diana Silva, among others.

Portugal are also facing a Netherlands side that is not at full strength with the absence of superstar Vivianne Miedema. Miedema is out for the tournament with injury, and Netherlands project to miss her 95 goals in 115 games for the Dutch national team. See which team to pick here.

How to make Netherlands vs. Portugal picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the Portugal vs. Netherlands matchup. He is leaning Over on the goal total, and he has locked in a trio of best bets. He's only sharing his women's World Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Netherlands vs. Portugal in Sunday's matchup, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Portugal vs. Netherlands match, all from the expert who is red-hot on his soccer picks, and find out.