Vietnam will get its first taste of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup action when they take on the United States in a Group E match on Friday at Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. This will also be the first meeting between the teams. Vietnam has won six of their last 10 matches overall, although they have lost their last three, including a 9-0 defeat to Spain on July 14. The USWNT, meanwhile, is on a nine-match winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over Wales on July 9.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Eden Park. The United States are massive -75000 favorites (risk $75,000 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest USWNT vs. Vietnam odds, with Vietnam at +5000. A draw is priced at +2800, and the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before locking in any USWNT vs. Vietnam picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the USWNT vs. Vietnam match and locked in his 2023 Women's World Cup predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for United States vs. Vietnam:

United States vs. Vietnam money line: USA -75000, Vietnam +5000, Draw +2800

United States vs. Vietnam over/under: 6.5 goals

United States vs. Vietnam spread: USWNT -5.5 (-145)

USA: The U.S. are a four-time World Cup champion, including 2019 at France

VIET: Vietnam have been outscored 13-1 in their last three matches

Why you should back the United States

The Americans boast a potent offense with a number of options. One of those is midfielder Lindsey Horan, who has scored 27 goals in 129 international matches for the U.S. The 29-year-old had played for the Portland Thorns, before being loaned to Lyon in the French Division 1 Feminine. For Portland, she scored 25 times in 87 league matches. She has 11 goals in 39 matches for Lyon.

Another option on offense is midfielder Rose Lavelle. The 28-year-old has made 88 appearances for Team USA, scoring 24 times. Lavelle has played the last two seasons in the National Women's Soccer League for the OL Reign, where she has six goals in 28 league matches. She played for Manchester City in the Barclays Women's Super League in England from 2019-21, scoring five goals in 26 appearances.

Why you should back Vietnam

The Vietnamese have had a lot of success under manager Mai Duc Chung, winning gold at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and taking fourth at the AFF Women's Championship. Forward Huynh Nhu, the team's captain, is Vietnam's leading scorer. In 103 international competitions, she has found the net 67 times. In 166 domestic league matches for both Ho Chi Minh City and Lank FC Vilaverdense, the 31-year-old has scored 112 goals.

Another offensive weapon is forward Pham Hai Yen. The 28-year-old has played in 76 matches for her home country, scoring 42 times. In eight matches in 2023, she already has five goals. Since 2011, she has played domestically for Ha Noi I, and in 124 appearances, she has registered 79 goals.

How to make USWNT vs. Vietnam picks

Green has broken down the Women's World Cup match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the total goals, and has identified two confident picks for USWNT vs. Vietnam.

