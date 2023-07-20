The United States Women's National Team enter the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Tournament as one of the favorites and will look to start it out on a high note when they take on Vietnam in a Group E matchup on Friday. The USWNT are looking to shake off a disappointing bronze medal showing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and are 8-0 since the start of 2023. They have allowed just one goal since November of last year, outscoring opponents 19-1 during that stretch. Vietnam, meanwhile, are taking part in their first FIFA Women's World Cup and are 6-4 since the start of the year, although they have lost three in a row.

United States vs. Vietnam money line: United States -40000, Vietnam +5000, Draw +2800

United States vs. Vietnam over/under: 6.5 goals

United States vs. Vietnam spread: USWNT -5.5 (-150)

USA: Are a four-time World Cup champion, including 2019 at France

VIET: Have been outscored 13-1 in their last three matches

Why you should back the United States

The Americans have a plethora of scoring options with seven players boasting 20 or more goals in their international careers. Forward Alex Morgan leads the charge with 121 goals in 207 career appearances for the U.S. The 34-year-old San Diego Wave player has scored 20 goals in 28 NWSL appearances since joining the side in 2022. Since 2008, Morgan has compiled 91 goals in 190 professional matches.

Another scoring threat is forward Megan Rapinoe. The 38-year-old has been a dominant figure throughout her career. In 199 appearances for the USWNT, she has 63 goals. She has been a member of the OL Reign since 2013, and has 47 league goals in 102 appearances. She has 66 goals in 188 professional career matches, starting in 2009 as a member of the Chicago Red Stars. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Vietnam

The Vietnamese will have their hands full with the Americans, but do have a number of scoring threats. Among those is forward Huynh Nhu, the team captain. The 31-year-old has compiled 67 goals in 103 international matches. Since beginning her senior career in 2007 for Ho Chi Minh City, she has 112 goals in 166 domestic league appearances.

Another scoring option for Vietnam is midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. The 29-year-old has registered 51 goals in 119 appearances for the national team. She has seven goals in 26 appearances since the start of 2022. Since 2010, she has been a member of the Phong Phu Ha Nam domestic league team, where she has scored 74 goals in 163 matches. See which team to pick here.

