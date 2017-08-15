2026 World Cup bid: The 49 stadiums being considered across USA, Mexico, Canada
Most of them -- 37 of the 49 potential venues -- are in the United States
On Tuesday, 49 total stadiums in 44 cities were announced as potential host cities the 2026 World Cup bid across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The announcement was made by the United Bid Committee on the U.S. Soccer federation website.
The big cities, as expected are there. You've got Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (well, East Rutherford, New Jersey), Washington D.C. and more, while also some surprising ones like Birmingham, Green Bay and Salt Lake City. Here's the list:
United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums):
|Metropolitan Market
|Stadium
|Capacity
Atlanta, GA
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
75,000
Baltimore, MD
M&T Bank Stadium
71,008
Birmingham, AL
Legion Field
71,594
Boston, MA (Foxborough)
Gillette Stadium
65,892
Charlotte, NC
Bank of America Stadium
75,400
Chicago, IL
Soldier Field
61,500
Cincinnati, OH
Paul Brown Stadium
65,515
Cleveland, OH
FirstEnergy Stadium
68,710
Dallas, TX
Cotton Bowl
92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington)
AT&T Stadium
105,000
Denver, CO
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
76,125
Detroit, MI
Ford Field
65,000
Green Bay, WI
Lambeau Field
81,441
Houston, TX
NRG Stadium
71,500
Indianapolis, IN
Lucas Oil Stadium
65,700
Jacksonville, FL
EverBank Field
64,000
Kansas City, MO
Aarowhead Stadium
76,416
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders Stadium
72,000
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
78,500
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood)
L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park
TBD
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena)
Rose Bowl
87,527
Miami Gardens, FL
Hard Rock Stadium
65,767
Minneapolis, MN
U.S. Bank Stadium
63,000
Nashville, TN
Nissan Stadium
69,143
New Orleans, LA
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
72,000
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford)
MetLife Stadium
82,500
Orlando, FL
Camping World Stadium
65,000
Philadelphia, PA
Lincoln Financial Field
69,328
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale)
University of Phoenix Stadium
73,000
Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Field
68,400
Sal Lake City, UT
Rice-Eccles Stadium
45,807
San Antonio, TX
Alamodome
72,000
San Diego, CA
Qualcomm Stadium
71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara)
Levi's Stadium
72,000
Seattle, WA
CenturyLink Field
69,000
Tampa, FL
Raymond James Stadium
73,309
Washington, DC (Landover)
FedEx Field
82,000
Canada (seven cities, nine stadiums):
|Metropolitan Market
|Stadium
|Capacity
Calgary, Alberta
McMahon Stadium
35,650
Edmonton, Alberta
Commonwealth Stadium
56,335
Montreal, Quebec
Stade Olympique
61,004
Montreal, Quebec
Stade Saputo
20,801
Ottawa, Ontario
TD Place Stadium
24,341
|Regina Saskatchewan
|Mosaic Stadium
|30,048
Toronto, Ontario
Rogers Centre
53,506
Toronto, Ontario
BMO Field
28,026
Vancouver, British Columbia
BC Place
55,165
Mexico (three cities, three stadiums):
Metropolitan Market
Stadium
Capacity
Guadalajara, Jalisco
Estadio Chivas
45,364
Mexico City
Estadio Azteca
87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon
Estadio Rayados
52,237
Now, why are there so many more cities in the U.S. listed, you ask?
There will be 80 matches at that World Cup as it expands to 48 teams. Out of those 80 matches, 60 of them will be in the United States.
