2026 World Cup bid: The 49 stadiums being considered across USA, Mexico, Canada

On Tuesday, 49 total stadiums in 44 cities were announced as potential host cities the 2026 World Cup bid across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The announcement was made by the United Bid Committee on the U.S. Soccer federation website.

The big cities, as expected are there. You've got Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (well, East Rutherford, New Jersey), Washington D.C. and more, while also some surprising ones like Birmingham, Green Bay and Salt Lake City. Here's the list:

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums):

Metropolitan Market Stadium Capacity Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 75,000 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium 71,008 Birmingham, AL Legion Field 71,594 Boston, MA (Foxborough) Gillette Stadium 65,892 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium 75,400 Chicago, IL Soldier Field 61,500 Cincinnati, OH Paul Brown Stadium 65,515 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 68,710 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl 92,100 Dallas, TX (Arlington) AT&T Stadium 105,000 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High 76,125 Detroit, MI Ford Field 65,000 Green Bay, WI Lambeau Field 81,441 Houston, TX NRG Stadium 71,500 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 65,700 Jacksonville, FL EverBank Field 64,000 Kansas City, MO Aarowhead Stadium 76,416 Las Vegas, NV Raiders Stadium 72,000 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 78,500 Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood) L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park TBD Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena) Rose Bowl 87,527 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium 65,767 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium 63,000 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 69,143 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome 72,000 New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford) MetLife Stadium 82,500 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 65,000 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 69,328 Phoenix, AZ (Glendale) University of Phoenix Stadium 73,000 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field 68,400 Sal Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium 45,807 San Antonio, TX Alamodome 72,000 San Diego, CA Qualcomm Stadium 71,500 San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara) Levi's Stadium 72,000 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field 69,000 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium 73,309 Washington, DC (Landover) FedEx Field 82,000

Canada (seven cities, nine stadiums):

Metropolitan Market Stadium Capacity Calgary, Alberta McMahon Stadium 35,650 Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth Stadium 56,335 Montreal, Quebec Stade Olympique 61,004 Montreal, Quebec Stade Saputo 20,801 Ottawa, Ontario TD Place Stadium 24,341 Regina Saskatchewan Mosaic Stadium 30,048 Toronto, Ontario Rogers Centre 53,506 Toronto, Ontario BMO Field 28,026 Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place 55,165

Mexico (three cities, three stadiums):

Metropolitan Market Stadium Capacity Guadalajara, Jalisco Estadio Chivas 45,364 Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87,000 Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Estadio Rayados 52,237

Now, why are there so many more cities in the U.S. listed, you ask?

There will be 80 matches at that World Cup as it expands to 48 teams. Out of those 80 matches, 60 of them will be in the United States.