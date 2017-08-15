2026 World Cup bid: The 49 stadiums being considered across USA, Mexico, Canada

Most of them -- 37 of the 49 potential venues -- are in the United States

On Tuesday, 49 total stadiums in 44 cities were announced as potential host cities the 2026 World Cup bid across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The announcement was made by the United Bid Committee on the U.S. Soccer federation website.

The big cities, as expected are there. You've got Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (well, East Rutherford, New Jersey), Washington D.C. and more, while also some surprising ones like Birmingham, Green Bay and Salt Lake City. Here's the list:

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums):

Metropolitan MarketStadiumCapacity

Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

75,000

Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium

71,008

Birmingham, AL

Legion Field

71,594

Boston, MA (Foxborough)

Gillette Stadium

65,892

Charlotte, NC

Bank of America Stadium

75,400

Chicago, IL

Soldier Field

61,500

Cincinnati, OH

Paul Brown Stadium

65,515

Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium

68,710

Dallas, TX

Cotton Bowl

92,100

Dallas, TX (Arlington)

AT&T Stadium

105,000

Denver, CO

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

76,125

Detroit, MI

Ford Field

65,000

Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field

81,441

Houston, TX

NRG Stadium

71,500

Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium

65,700

Jacksonville, FL

EverBank Field

64,000

Kansas City, MO

Aarowhead Stadium

76,416

Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Stadium

72,000

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

78,500

Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood)

L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park

TBD

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena)

Rose Bowl

87,527

Miami Gardens, FL

Hard Rock Stadium

65,767

Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium

63,000

Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium

69,143

New Orleans, LA

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

72,000

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford)

MetLife Stadium

82,500

Orlando, FL

Camping World Stadium

65,000

Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field

69,328

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale)

University of Phoenix Stadium

73,000

Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Field

68,400

Sal Lake City, UT

Rice-Eccles Stadium

45,807

San Antonio, TX

Alamodome

72,000

San Diego, CA

Qualcomm Stadium

71,500

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara)

Levi's Stadium

72,000

Seattle, WA

CenturyLink Field

69,000

Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium

73,309

Washington, DC (Landover)

FedEx Field

82,000

Canada (seven cities, nine stadiums):

Metropolitan Market StadiumCapacity

Calgary, Alberta

McMahon Stadium

35,650

Edmonton, Alberta

Commonwealth Stadium

56,335

Montreal, Quebec

Stade Olympique

61,004

Montreal, Quebec

Stade Saputo

20,801

Ottawa, Ontario

TD Place Stadium

24,341

Regina SaskatchewanMosaic Stadium30,048

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

53,506

Toronto, Ontario

BMO Field

28,026

Vancouver, British Columbia

BC Place

55,165

Mexico (three cities, three stadiums):

Metropolitan Market

Stadium

Capacity

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Estadio Chivas

45,364

Mexico City

Estadio Azteca

87,000

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon

Estadio Rayados

52,237

Now, why are there so many more cities in the U.S. listed, you ask?

There will be 80 matches at that World Cup as it expands to 48 teams. Out of those 80 matches, 60 of them will be in the United States. 

