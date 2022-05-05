Liverpool investors RedBird Capital are in talks to potentially own Italian giants AC Milan, according to ESPN. The group, based in New York and an investor in Fenway Sports Group, are competing with Bahrain-based Investcorp after the club was reportedly put up for sale this year.

RedBird approached U.S. investment group Elliott Management Corporation, Milan's majority owners, according to the report. This comes after Investcorp were reportedly in exclusive negotiations with Elliott but failed to reach a deal with the exclusivity expiring at the end of April. Milan's valuation is around $1.26 billion, according to ESPN.

Talks continue between Investcorp and Elliott continue, according to the report. RedBird Capital also are part-owners of French side Toulouse.

Milan are one of the biggest clubs in the world with the second-most Champions League titles all time with seven. If Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the 2022 UCL final on May 28, they'll match Milan's seven titles. The Rossoneri currently lead Serie A by two points with three games to go, looking to end an 11-year league title drought. You can every Serie A game this season on Paramount+ as the league leaders will go on the road to take on Hellas Verona on Sunday.