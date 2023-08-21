The first match week of the Italian Serie A season on Paramount+ features a tilt between a pair of teams who finished in the top half of the Italian Serie A table in 2022-23. AC Milan finished fourth in Italy's top flight with 70 points, earning Champions League qualification, while Bologna finished ninth with 54 points but fell shy of earning a chance to play in Europe. Last season, AC Milan won their home matchup with Bologna and drew 1-1 away but a new season gives both sides a chance to start fresh. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest AC Milan vs. Bologna odds list the visitors as the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +285 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week when you sign up here..

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Bologna

AC Milan vs. Bologna date: Monday, August 21

AC Milan vs. Bologna time: 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Bologna live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. AC Milan

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60).

For AC Milan vs. Bologna, Green is picking AC Milan to win at -104 odds. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Bologna, though they did draw 1-1 in their most recent trip to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara last season.

AC Milan will be powered by 24-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who had 15 goals and eight assists during Serie A play in 2022-23. Leao scored in a 2-0 win over Bologna at home last season and then only played 21 minutes in the reverse fixture with AC Milan opting to rotate their squad in an effort to focus on the Champions League. However, Bologna will have their full focus this time.

"This is the sort of game that Stefano Pioli's men need to win if they are to challenge Inter, Napoli and Juventus for the Serie A title," Green told SportsLine. "They have made several exciting signings this summer in a bid to recapture the Scudetto, and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah can power them to victory on Monday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for the first week.