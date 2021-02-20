This weekend's Derby della Madonnina pits Serie A's top two against each other with one point separating the two sides pre-match. Inter Milan are one point ahead after four wins from five in the league while AC Milan lost two of their last five. The encounter will also pit two of the Italian top-flight's star strikers against each other with 16-goal Romelu Lukaku and 14-goal Zlatan Ibrahimovic on either side of the divide. It has been heated already this season, so expect fireworks this time around.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Milan +250; Draw +260; Inter +100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Milan:

With two losses from their last five in Serie A and three from their last seven if we open it up further, Stefano Pioli's men are far from untouchable and saw a decent lead at the summit whittled down before Inter usurped them. Now it is a chance for Milan to return the favor and leapfrog Inter to retake top spot. It is a tricky period of the season with UEFA Europa League action going on too but Milan need to raise their game and stop the rot of three losses from their last six across all competitions. Inter won last time in the Coppa Italia and Milan will be keen to exact some revenge on their bitter rivals.

Inter:

In better form overall with four wins from seven across all competitions, Inter still lost at home and drew away to Juventus in the Coppa Italia and also tied with Udinese away in Serie A. Unlike Milan, a draw would not be too bad for Inter as it would keep them ahead by a point with Roma not close enough to catch either one. However, dropping more points would give Juve the chance to close the gap further back.

Prediction

The hosts to shade this one in a fiery affair on the pitch. Pick: Milan 2-1 Inter.