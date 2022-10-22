The reigning Italian Serie A champs will host one of the league's newest teams as AC Milan welcomes A.C. Monza to San Siro on Saturday on Paramount+. The visiting club got off to a rocky start after being promoted from Serie B, but Monza have catapulted themselves out of the relegation zone and currently sit in 14th on the Italian Serie A table after winning three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, AC Milan sits in third place and continues to dominate the competition, winning four of their last five and seven overall in their first 10 domestic matches. Stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest AC Milan vs. Monza odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the -260 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Monza vs. AC Milan

AC Milan vs. Monza date: Saturday, October 22

AC Milan vs. Monza time: 12 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Monza vs. AC Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors,

For AC Milan vs. Monza, Sutton is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -150 payout. The visiting Monza club has brought its game to a new level after struggling early in the season, and part of that change is because they have been scoring goals. Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli's men have regularly conceded goals but outscored their problems, which furthers Sutton's argument that both teams will find the back of the net.

"Monza have scored two or more goals in three of their last four games across all competitions, while AC Milan have scored at least twice in each of their last three fixtures in Serie A," Sutton told SportsLine. "Plus, AC Milan have conceded at least one goal in nine of their last 10 games overall, one of the main reasons I expect this match to see Over 2.5 goals scored on Saturday."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

