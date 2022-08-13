AC Milan will defend its league championship against against Udinese Calcio when the new Italian Serie A season gets underway on Saturday on Paramount+. The home team ended its last campaign with six straight victories, including a season-ending 3-0 win against Sassuolo to raise the Scudetto. Saturday's opponent, Udinese, finished 12th on the Italian Serie A table last season, but has played well in the preseason and poses a challenge for AC Milan right out of the gate. You can catch all the action when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest AC Milan vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Milan as the -265 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +750 underdog. A draw is priced at +380 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Udinese

AC Milan vs. Udinese date: Saturday, August 13

AC Milan vs. Udinese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Udinese live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 36-20 in his last 56 picks, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors!

For AC Milan vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +110 payout. The expert knows that Stefano Pioli's men topped the league last season by having disciplined defense, conceding just 31 goals through 38 matches played. However, AC Milan will be going up against a Udinese squad that is more than capable of finding the back of the net even in a loss.



"Udinese suffered setbacks against Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen over the summer, but Andrea Sottil's side scored in both of those games," Sutton told SportsLine. "Udinese has also scored in each of its last five league games against AC Milan, one of the main reasons I expect to see both teams score on Saturday."

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.