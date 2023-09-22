AC Milan started off the new season with three wins in a row, but then lost 5-1 to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina last week, marking one of the worst performances of the recent past, and also drew to Newcastle 0-0 at San Siro in the opening game of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. Despite creating many chances against the Magpies, Stefano Pioli's side desperately need to be back on the right track and win against Verona on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 23 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 23 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -280; Draw: +360; Verona +850

Team news

AC Milan: Goalkeeper Mike Maignan won't be available after he suffered a small injury against Newcastle and former Atalanta Marco Sportiello will replace him. American international Christian Pulisic is expected to be back in the starting lineup, alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. Yunus Musah is also expected to make his debut from the first minute with his new club.

Potential AC Milan XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders, Pulisic, Leao, Giroud.

Verona: There are no major doubts for coach Baroni, who started off the season with two wins, one draw and only one defeat so far and are currently in a good position with seven points scored in the first four clashes of the year.

Potential Verona XI: Montipó; Magnani, Dawidowicz, Hien; Faraoni, Hongla, Duda, Lazovic; Ngonge, Folorunsho, Djuric.

Prediction

After a disappointing Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan need to be back on the right track and win against Verona. Pick: AC Milan 2, Verona 0.