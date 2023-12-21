Ajax's rough season got worse on Thursday when they were ousted from the KNVB Cup by amateur side USV Hercules, a team that plays in the Dutch fourth division.

Hercules took the lead after just 16 minutes through Tim Pieters, who scored a second in the 66th minute to give his side a 2-0 lead. Ajax then mounted a comeback with two goals after the 80th minute courtesy of Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom. The amateur side responded with a 93rd minute game-winner, which was scored by Mats Grotenbreg, to advance to the round of 16.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Despite Hercules' lengthy lead, it was Ajax who were the dominant side throughout. They boasted 76% possession, outshot the opposition 28 to 14 and registered more shots on target. Ajax were unable to take advantage of their opportunities and now mark their earliest exit since the 1996-97 season. The team finished runner-up in the cup competition last campaign.

One of the Netherlands' most successful clubs, this season has been far below the standard they usually meet. They failed to advance from their Europa League group and won just one of their six matches and have climbed up to fifth in the Eredivisie table after a poor start to the season. They are still 23 points adrift of first place PSV.

Hercules are the lowest-ranked team left in the KNVB and will play their round of 16 match in mid-January. The matchups for the next round have yet to be drawn.