Algeria vs. Nigeria: AFCON semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two of the more talented teams in Africa face off on Sunday in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals as Algeria and Nigeria face off, with the winner moving on to face either Senegal and Tunisia in the final on Friday. Nigeria got a 2-1 win over South Africa in the quarterfinals, while Algeria got by Ivory Coast on penalty kicks to make it here:

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

AFCON: Algeria vs. Nigeria

Date : Sunday, July 14



: Sunday, July 14 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Cairo International Stadium



: Cairo International Stadium TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Algeria: A hectic match against Ivory Coast saw this team put just six of its 21 shots on frame. With Riyad Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli, there is so much speed and creativity, but the production from the strikers has to improve, or their run will end here.

Nigeria: Consistency is the problem with this team. After beating Burundi and Guinea in the group stage, this team goes ahead and loses to Madagascar. Then, they follow it up with a win over a talented Cameroon and edge South Africa. You just don't know what version of this team you will get. In attack, there aren't any problems, but in defense they will have to close down better after allowing five goals in the last three games.

Algeria vs. Nigeria prediction

Mahrez gets a goal from a free kick in the second half, and Algeria advances.

Pick: Algeria 2, Nigeria 1