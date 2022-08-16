After a great debut on Monday when Angel Di Maria scored his first goal in a Juventus shirt, the Argentinian winger will now be forced to rest thanks to a minor injury that should keep him out until September. Di Maria had to subbed off in the second half of the match, which Juventus won 3-0 against Sassuolo. On Tuesday the club announced that Di Maria's injury will be re-evaluated in ten days, saying, "Angel Di Maria underwent radiological examinations this morning...which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The extent of the injury will re-evaluated in 10 days."

Di Maria impressed in the opening match of the Juventus season, and this injury will prevent him from playing against Sampdoria next weekend and against AS Roma in the last weekend of August. He should be back at the beginning of the next month before the opening week of UEFA Champions League action (available on Paramount+).

Di Maria's knock is just the latest injury headache for manager Massimiliano Allegri who was already dealing goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny missing time for a muscular injury, while key players like Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa remain unavailable. Both players are on the road to recovery and while Italian winger is expected to be fully back from his ACL injury right before the beginning of the World Cup in November, there's still better news on the Pogba front. The French midfielder decided against going under surgery on his lateral meniscus and should be back at the end of September, about one month from now.