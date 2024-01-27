The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Jan. 13, with Sadio Mane and Senegal set to begin their bid to repeat as champions. A lot has changed since then. Egypt's iconic Mohamed Salah has returned to his club at Liverpool with a hamstring injury, though Egypt are still alive in the tournament and if they make the finals Salah may return. Ivory Coast advanced despite a disappointing group stage which caused them to fire head coach Jean-Louis Gasset despite still being alive in the tournament.
It was a wild group stage that saw both Algeria and Ghana miss the knockouts for the second straight tournament, and left Cape Verde among the surprise packages of the tournament, winning their group over Egypt and Ghana while strong performances from Namibia, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania will see that group all advance to the round of 16 alongside traditional powers.
Here's what to know:
Dates and how to watch
- Dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 11
- Location: Ivory Coast
- TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Bracket
Schedule
All times Eastern
Round of 16
Saturday, Jan. 27
Angola vs. Namibia (12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Nigeria vs. Cameroon (3 p.m., beIN Sports Connect)
Sunday, Jan. 28
Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea (12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Egypt vs. DR Congo (3 p.m., beIN Sports Connect)
Monday, Jan. 29
Cape Verde vs. Mauritania (12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Senegal vs. Ivory Coast (3 p.m. beIN Sports)
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Mali vs. Burkina Faso (12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Morocco vs. South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)
Quarterfinals
Feb. 2
Nigera/Cameroon vs. Angola/Namibia (12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Egypt/DR Congo vs. Equatorial Guinea/Guinea (3 p.m., beIN Sports)
Feb. 3
Mali/Burkina Faso vs. Senegal/Ivory Coast 12 p.m., beIN Sports)
Cape Verde/Mauritania vs. Morocco/South Africa (3 p.m., beIN Sports)
Semifinals
Feb. 7
Third place match
Feb. 10
Final
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
Group stage standings
|Group A
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Equatorial Guinea
3
2
1
0
6
7
2
Nigeria
3
2
1
0
2
7
3
Ivory Coast
3
1
0
2
-3
3
4
Guinea-Bissau
3
0
0
3
-5
0
|Group B
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Cape Verde
3
2
1
0
4
7
2
Egypt
3
0
3
0
0
3
3
Ghana
3
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Mozambique
3
0
2
1
-3
2
|Group C
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Senegal
3
3
0
0
7
9
2
Cameroon
3
1
1
1
-1
4
3
Guinea
3
1
1
1
-1
4
4
Gambia
3
0
0
3
-5
0
|Group D
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Angola
3
2
1
0
3
7
2
Burkina Faso
3
1
1
1
-1
4
3
Mauritania
3
1
0
2
-1
3
4
Algeria
3
0
2
1
-1
2
|Group E
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Mali
3
1
1
0
2
5
2
South Africa
3
1
1
1
2
4
3
Namibia
3
1
1
1
-3
4
4
Tunisia
3
0
2
1
-1
2
|Group F
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
1
Morocco
3
2
1
0
4
7
2
DR Congo
3
0
3
0
0
3
3
Zambia
3
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Tanzania
3
0
1
1
-3
2
Results
Group stage
Saturday, Jan 13
Ivory Coast 2, Guinea-Bissau 0
Sunday, Jan. 14
Nigeria 1, Equatorial Guinea 1
Egypt 2, Mozambique 2
Ghana 1, Cape Verde 2
Monday, Jan. 15
Senegal 3, Gambia 0
Cameroon 1, Guinea 1
Algeria 1, Angola 1
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Burkina Faso 1, Mauritania 0
Tunisia 0, Namibia 1
Mali 2, South Africa 0
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Morocco 3, Tanzania 0
DR Congo 1, Zambia 1
Thursday, Jan.18
Equatorial Guinea 4, Guinea-Bissau 2
Ivory Coast 0, Nigeria 1
Egypt 2, Ghana 2
Friday, Jan. 19
Cape Verde 3, Mozambique 0
Senegal 3, Cameroon 1
Guinea 1, Gambia 0
Saturday, Jan. 20
Algeria 2, Burkina Faso 2
Mauritania 2, Angola 3
Tunisia 1, Mali 1
Sunday, Jan. 21
Morocco 1, DR Congo 1
Zambia 1, Tanzania 1
South Africa 4, Namibia 0
Monday, Jan. 22
Guinea-Bissau 0, Nigeria 1
Equatorial Guinea 4, Ivory Coast 0
Mozambique 2, Ghana 2
Cape Verde 2, Egypt 2
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Gambia 2, Cameroon 3
Guinea 0, Senegal 2
Mauritania 1, Algeria 0
Angola 2, Burkina Faso 0
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Namibia 0, Mali 0
South Africa 0, Tunisia 0
Zambia 0, Morocco 1
Tanzania 0, DR Congo 0