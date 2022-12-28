Argentina defender Nicolás Tagliafico has had quite the month. Tagliafico and the rest of the Argentinian national team won the World Cup, and he followed that up by getting married with the trophy there for the celebration.

According to Insider, Tagliafico celebrated his marriage to Caro Calvagni in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but that didn't mean the World Cup celebration had to stop. During the reception, the couple hoisted and kissed the trophy while Queen's "We Are the Champions" played.

Tagliafico played in five matches for Argentina in its run to the World Cup title, and he started in the semifinal and final matches. Tagliafico played 119 minutes in what proved to be an epic World Cup final against France, which Argentina won via penalty kicks.

In the time between the team's World Cup victory and his wedding, Tagliafico took some time to thank his bride-to-be with a post on Instagram.

"You always followed me and supported me, you were there in all the bad and good times I had," Tagliafico wrote. "And in a dreamy night I realized how valuable it is to have you, because no matter what, you're going to be there! I love you @carocalvagni"