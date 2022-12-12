It's hard to believe, but this 64-game World Cup is nearly over. With 60 games down, just four remain before the champion is crowned. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the semifinals take place as Argentina battle Croatia, and France take on Morocco. A potential rematch of the 2018 final is still in play with France and Croatia one game away, but this tournament has taught us to expect the unpredictable. It's anybody's guess how this will all play out in the semifinals, but let's try, shall we?

How to watch Argentina vs. Croatia

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 13 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Dec. 13 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

: Lusail Ionic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Argentina vs. Croatia, predictions



Matchup to watch: Rodrigo de Paul vs. Luka Modric -- De Paul has been the pressure man in the middle for Argentina with his relentless running and tracking down helping this team defensively. While Modric isn't overly mobile, I still would expect De Paul to be the guy to mark him in the attacking third and aiming to get the ball off of his feet.

Most likely to score a goal: Lionel Messi -- He's the penalty taker, the set piece taker, and the team's biggest threat in attack. He's second in the tournament in goals scored with four and has been everywhere this World Cup. He's also scored in both knockout stage games against Australia and the Netherlands.

Man of the Match pick: Emiliano Martinez -- While Messi may be Argentina's best player, "Dibu" is the heart and soul of this team. The confident, trash-talking goalkeeper is confident any time the ball comes his way, and he's surely livid with conceding twice against the Netherlands. If Argentina get through, he'll be a big reason why.

Match prediction: Messi gets back to the final with an inspiring performance that's tight in the end. Argentina 2, Croatia 1.