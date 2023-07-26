Aris Limassol will host BATE Borisov in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home side hasn't fared well in their recent club friendlies but are fresh off of a 2-0 win against Omonoia in the Cypriot Super Cup. Meanwhile, the Belarusian visitors have won four out of their last five matches including a 2-0 victory against Albanian team Partizani to advance to the second qualifying round. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus is set for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Aris Limassol vs. BATE odds list Aris as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with BATE the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match and over 2,500 soccer matches each year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial with the promo code, so sign up here.

How to watch BATE vs. Aris Limassol

Aris Limassol vs. BATE date: Wednesday, July 26

Aris Limassol vs. BATE time: 1 p.m. ET

Aris Limassol vs. BATE live stream: Paramount+ (try it free)

UEFA Champions League Qualifying picks for BATE vs. Aris Limassol

Before tuning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the 2023 UEFA Champions League first-round qualifiers picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 151-126-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 34 units for his followers.

For Aris Limassol vs. BATE, Eimer is picking Aris on the money line and Under 4.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The expert believes Aris is a much stronger product and that they will have a leg up since they are so dominant when they play in Cypress. Even though BATE is a force to be reckoned with in Belarus, they are coming off of a grueling two-leg bout against Partizani. This is also why Eimer believes Under 4.5 goals will be scored on Wednesday.

How to watch, live stream the Champions League qualifying round on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free by clicking here.